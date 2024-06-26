President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has warned those who would be planning to protest not to provoke the State beyond limits.

Using one of his ghost X handle Donzamusoro007, Charamba implied that protesters will be shot dead.

“Never goad the State beyond acceptable tolerance!!!!!!

“Ends like that!!!! Hupenyu idambakamwe guys. Sehumhandara,” he said.

Meanwhile, in response to Charamba’s threats former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere warned the State not to provoke the people and to shun corruption.

Don’t goad the people as well. Stop corruption,” he said.

Zwnews