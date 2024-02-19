Categories: Zim Latest

ZERA calls for petroleum license applications…HOW TO DO IT…

The Zimbabwe Energy and Regulatory Authority (ZERA) says it is ready to receive applications for petroleum licenses for the year 2024.

In a public notice, the energy regulatory body urged applicants to follow proper procedures saying short cuts would result in inconveniences being encountered.

Zwnews

19th February 2024

