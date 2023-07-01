The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) yesterday gazetted the final list of candidates who successfully submitted their papers during the sitting of the Nomination Court for the August 23 harmonised elections.

All the names of Presidential, Senate, National Assembly, Women’s Quota and Youth Quota candidates were published, as well as for Provincial/Metropolitan councils.

On presidential, the list includes former cabinet minister and ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere an independent candidate. Whom President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly trying to stop from participating.

Two individuals who are believed to have been sent by the ruling party have taken Kasukuwere to court.

Apparently, ZEC chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana also appointed Constituency Elections Officers for Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Following the gazetting of all the candidates’ names yesterday, the next stage will be the designing of ballot papers and ZEC will then start distributing the final voters’ roll to all candidates.

