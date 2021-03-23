A grouping of Zanu PF youths in Kwekwe has organised a music gala for the late ruling party activist Godfrey ‘Drado’ Manyanga who was murdered Saturday night following a binge at Jacaranda Nite Club in Amaveni.

Dubbed ‘Ghetto Yute Comrade Drado Farewell Gala’, the event is being held under the banner of a pro-Zanu PF group known as Amazing Movement.

Speaking to Zwnews this Tuesday morning Tinotenda Mutsindikwa a.k.a T-Born, who is one of the organisers, said the show will be held at an open space in the W-section of Amaveni this afternoon under strict observance of stipulated Covid19 regulations.

“It’s all systems go and all our artists have confirmed participation at the gala. We are mourning our brother- a galant and brave soldier who was very loyal to the cause of our struggle as Zimbabwean youths,” he said.

“As the youths, we are very much cognizant of the dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic and that explains why we have chosen an open space to foster social distancing,” explained T-Born.

Co-organiser DJ Macrayz (real name Marc Alister Mudzinyangwa) said in an interview with Zwnews:

“We have talented artists of every genre who have expressed interest to bid farewell to Mukoma Drado in a special manner and the only befitting manner we can do that is through song and dance. We have our aspiring MP Cde Energy Dhala Ncube to thank for coming up with this noble initiative”.

Local artists and musical groups who are expected to grace the memorial gala include The Reggae Dogs, Sky Walker, Jeffy, Gunfire, Daddy Killa and Tiflan (main picture).

The late Drado mysteriously died following a disagreement with an accused pair at Jacaranda Nite Club and this publication has it on good authority that one of the alleged murderers was shot dead by Kwekwe police on the same fateful night.

more details to follow…

