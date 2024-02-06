ZANU PF Youth leader Kandishaya proposes establishment of board to spy on ‘citizens social media activities’

ZANU PF Youth League Deputy political commissar Taurai Kandishaya has submitted a proposal to parliament to come up with social media regulatory board.
He wrote to parliament saying his proposal is a result of abuse and toxicity of social media content creators.
Zwnews
