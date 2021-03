The Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) will conduct its Ordinary Session of the Central Committee tomorrow morning, the party’s Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu has said.

Mpofu says only six Central Committe members per province will be allowed, a move which he says is in line with regulations put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, members have been urged to be punctual and to be seated by 09:45 hours.

-Zwnews

Read notice below: