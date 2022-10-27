ZANU PF has opened a desk at its headquarters in Harare to welcome some former members who are returning to the party.

The ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Chris Mutsvangwa says the returnees are releasing information on how they were being used against the country.

“We also have an overwhelming number of Returnees4ED and already a desk has been established at the HQ.

“They are telling stories of how they were working with American to destroy this country. Comrade Sydney Sekeramai has been working with the Elders Council,” he says.

Speaking at a press briefing marking the close of the Central Committee meeting, Mutsvangwa said there are a lot of developments and now diplomats from America are asking how they can come to Zimbabwe and invest.

“We are very sure that the country is going to develop faster whether our enemies like it or not,” he said.

Mutsvangwa said their loss margin in the by-elections was very narrow indicating that the party doing well and poised to win all elections.

He said Citizens Coalition for Change leader has no plan on how he would manage the country’s economy if voted into power.

“I have never seen Chamisa discussing business in this country so how do you develop,” he said.

Zwnews