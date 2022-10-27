Most celebrities are known to always take break from the industry when needed.

However, some have made a huge come back while others regretted taking the break.

Looking at some who made a huge comeback, they have been able to bring fire into the music industry and many of their fans are proud of them.

Those who regretted it feels that they have lost so much during the break and getting things back as it should be looks difficult.

Well, lets take a look at 5 South African celebrities who have taken a break from the music industry one way of the other and came back with full force.

Shelton Forbez

Shelton went on hiatus from 2017 because he was in a terrible space.

He said he has counted out so many times as there was a time where he thought it was really done.

Shelton revealed that he came back after taking a break and the game has changed so much.

Lady Zamar

Lady Zamar spent nearly 3years without releasing any of her own music and she is glad to be starting the journey off with a song written from a place of hope and love.

The star shared she has been through a pandemic and lost so many friends and family.

She said she is grateful for the piece she dropped on the 22nd of April, 2022.

Mlindo The Vocalist

Mlindo announced his return in July after four years after his award-winning album, Emakhaya was released in 2018.

The star revealed he has been passing through a lot and has been involved in multiple accidents and had a public fight with amapaino pioneer, DJ Maphorisa.

Well, he came back by releasing a new song in July.

Big Hash

Big Hash took a break from the music industry stating he had been in the dark side during his hiatus has he had so many things going on

Coming back, the rapper did state that he is now working on an album, which is why he was not revealing himself to the public as often.

However, taking from his recent Instagram post, the Bigger Than Us chanter shared the other dark side of why he has been quiet lately.

L Tido launched a raunchy podcast focusing only on OnlyFans stars as he ended his hiatus.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a trailer of Only Fans Unplugged stating his show sill premiere today.

L Tido has been quiet for some time now but he is back with a podcast.

Text/ Image: Fakaza News