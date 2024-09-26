The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has spoken on ZANU PF official Dexter Nduna’s graduation ‘mix up’ saying the legislator failed three modules and has to repeat.

UZ says Nduna, a former Chegutu West legislator and current chairperson for resource mobilisation and revenue generation within the ZANU PF Central Committee, did not meet the requirements for graduation.

“The following students were meant to graduate in 2024 but could not meet the graduation requirements since they had some outstanding courses.

“They are requested to register for the failed courses with the Students and Registration Office to repeat them in the 2024/2025 academic year,” said UZ in a statement.

Zwnews