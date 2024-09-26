A Beitbridge man has been arraigned before the courts facing fraud and smuggling charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

It is the court’s case that on 21 September 2024, the accused went to Beitbridge Border Post and pretended to be a Zimborders technician to gain access to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority scanning gadgets.

He went on to acquire credentials that allowed him to process the passage coupons for the trucks he smuggled only to be arrested on the South African side.

Zwnews