Zanu PF Kwekwe central constituency has extended a message of condolence to the Matambanadzo family and the entire community following Tuesday’s passing on of Kwekwe Central MP Masango Matambanadzo, popularly known as Blackman.

He died on Tuesday aged 53 and made numerous trips to China and India for medical attention after going public about having been poisoned.

In a condolence message, the party’s 2018 candidate for Kwekwe Central, Kandros Mugabe described the late National Patriotic Front (NPF) legislator as ‘a son, a brother and a father’, adding that his death is a sad day for the constituency.

“I learnt about his passing on this (Tuesday) morning when I started receiving numerous calls from anonymous people who are already thinking about the by-elections. I urge the people to respect this time of mourning: we are not vultures and we should mourn this loss together as a constituency. An injury to one, is an injury to all,” Mugabe said.

The deceased Blackman is a former Zanu PF MP who fell out with incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration because of his close links to the mutilated G40 cabal.

I am very saddened by the news reaching my office that Kwekwe Central NPF-aligned Member of Parliament Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo has passed on. It is a very sad day for Kwekwe Central as a whole, especially for our Amaveni family for they have lost a son, a brother and a father. He was a CDE when he was still with us in Zanu PF before he joined NPF and we ran against each other in the last ection in 2018 in which he emerged victorious. I learnt about his passing on this (Tuesday) morning when I started receiving numerous calls from anonymous people who are already thinking about the by-elections. I urge the people to respect this time of mourning: we are not vultures and we should mourn this loss together as a constituency. An injury to one, is an injury to all. I also want to stress that we still have more pressing matters that we are still dealing with that has to do largely with our fight against the very deadly coronavirus and we should continue to observe all safety protocols instituted by our very able Government. We are also concerned with ensuring food security for all our vulnerable members of our society during these trying times. I want to take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt condolences to the Matambanadzo family and I will keep them in my prayers in this very painful time. May God comfort and console them during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace Archbishop K Mugabe

Meanwhile, the late Blackman’s body will lie in state at his Dunlop Farm today (Tuesday) and body viewing will be done at Amaveni Stadium in the Midlands mining town.

Matambanadzo will be buried in his native Hurungwe district.

