Since pictures of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair came to the fore, ZANU-PF has been rejoicing.

At first the ruling party said the meeting was historic and the handshake was ‘golden’. Now the party is glorifying Blair saying doesn’t believe in sanctions against Zimbabwe anymore.

“From his body language, gestures and speech applauding H.E

ED Mnangagwa, it is clear Former UK PM Tony Blair who styled as Zimbabwe’s sworn enemy, has come to appreciate that Land Reform needed to be done.

“I don’t think he believes in the sanctions agenda anymore. Hameno imi,” posted the party through its handle ZANU-PF Patriots.

Apparently, the ruling party has been roundly condemned for being hypocritical.

Critics say opposition parties are demonised and called puppets if they are pictured with whites especially leaders of western countries.

Zwnews