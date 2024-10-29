Renowned political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says what happened in Bulawayo at the Zanu PF conference especially on ED2030 agenda is what is called mushroom starter in the menu of politics, but the real, main menu is ahead.

Ruhanya believes more on the subject is yet to come.

Another political analyst Setfree Mafukidze agrees with Ruhanya saying President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was just testing the waters, be making real moves.

“I still stand by my words,ED tested waters and realised he can actually get a Third Term if he wants, he has his party behind him,of course not all of them but he knows he can get a Third Term,this was Phase 1 -Test the Waters.

“Phase 2-Killing time

“There is 3 years before 2028 so the 2030 Mantra will continue in ZANU PF despite ED rejecting the idea. Owen Mudha Ncube would never say anything that is not backed by ED, he is his boy and will always lead with the behind the scenes ED message, when Mudha speaks ED has spoken.

“Phase 3-2030 revival

“The call for 2030 will grow again towards the ZANU PF Congress,what ED does after that will either be accepting it or push his own puppet into the spot.

ED has not given up on 2030, it’s all a dummy.”

He adds: “Third term doesn’t arise” says President ED. And in another video he says ‘2030 ndendichiripo’ – conflicting messages to an already factionalised

@ZANUPF_Official

.

“Let’s say we give his excellency the benefit of the doubt. Let’s go with his latest utterance, ‘he is not available after 2028’ . If this is the case, why do we have 10 Provinces proposing and voting for a resolution pushing for an extension of presidential term.

“Is this not a case of indiscipline.

“Who are the criminals from the Provinces putting #ED on a collision course with the people & constitutional faithfuls.

“Why was such a divisive 2030 agenda allowed onto conference agenda!

“If ZANU PF is sincere, let’s see ‘these criminals around the President’ punished for going against the President’s wishes!

“The 10 Provincial Chairpersons have a case to answer, they are the criminals around the President’ unless of course they are carrying out unilateral instructions! ‘Paita mutengesi somewhere.”

Asked on how Mnangagwa would dribble past the main huddle, a referendum, Mafukidze says it won’t be a challenge for ED at all.

“Why do you all think a referendum will be lost by someone who has pocketed 2 successive elections?” he said.

Zwnews