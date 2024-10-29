-TimesLive

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – One month after he was placed in an induced coma following a snake bite, South African YouTuber, Graham ‘Dingo’ Dinkelman, has passed away.

In a statement, 44-year-old Dinkelman’s wife Kirsty Dinkelman, said her husband was bitten by a green mamba at home in September.

“Tragically, an allergy to snake venom resulted in anaphylactic shock,” the family said.

“While Dingo was renowned for his involvement with snakes and other reptiles, his compassion extended to all creatures. There was a special place in his heart for African mammals, his favourites being elephants, rhinos and lions, as well as our own giraffe, Elliot. But it was truly his love for his family that was always behind his purpose, drive, and passion,” she said.

The family said anyone that met Dingo was immediately entranced by his larger-than-life personality.

He was a fearless conservationist with a contagious enthusiasm that made others simply want to be around him.

His passion was matched only by his incredible sense of humour which, all who knew him can attest, made every day with Dingo one to cherish.

“Family has always been close to his heart. Dingo’s father – who tragically passed away a year ago – inspired his love of nature. He worked for the (then) Natal Parks Board which allowed Dingo to grow up exploring nature reserves during holidays and rehabilitating wildlife in his home. Our three children Taylor, 14, Maddy, 12, and Rex Dinkelman, 9 were central to Dingo, who never missed an opportunity to express his love and pride for his family,” Kirsty said.

He achieved this goal, racking up more than 400,000 subscribers on his Dingo Dinkelman YouTube channel – one of the fastest growing channels in the country – averaging three million monthly viewers and more than 40 million views a year.