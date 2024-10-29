At least four people have died while two others were admitted at Mutambara Mission Hospital after drinking a concoction made from aloe vera plant at Gonorenda Homestead, Marange, Mutare on 27/10/24 at around 1600 hours.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the development in an X handle post.

“ZRP reports a sad incident in which four people died while two others were admitted at Mutambara Mission Hospital after drinking a concoction made from aloe vera plant at Gonorenda Homestead, Marange, Mutare on 27/10/24 at around 1600 hours,” said ZRP.

According to the police three of the four victims were identified by their next of kin as follows, Joseph Myambo (45), Brighton Gwenzi Chibhosho (27) and Kudakwashe Marambire (44).

The other victim is yet to be identified by the next of kin.

More details to be availed in due course…

Zwnews