The Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF)’s Central Committee has proposed for a cyber warfare strategy.

The strategy will see the formation of online stages to host its platforms, the formation of private telecommunications network, mobile apps and chat boxes.

Apparently, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters have reportedly hijacked ZANU-PF WhatsApp groups where they are now campaigning after having received unsolicited SMS invitations from ZANU-PF.

