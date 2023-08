After losing the parliamentary election race to the opposition, ZANUPF Chinhoyi candidate Thomas Chidzomba has reportedly locked a borehole he sunk whilst campaigning.

He was beaten by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s Leslie Mhangwa.

Meanwhile, in other news, outgoing Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube has lost the battle for Cowdray Park to Pasho Raphael Sibanda (28) of CCC.

Like Scott Sakupwanya of Mabvuku, Ncube repaired roads, etc during campaign period.

