United Party for National Development (UPND) has taken a swipe at leaders like President Emmerson Mnangagwa who fly to meetings using expensive airbus, host parties while their countries are suffering.

UPND’s Information Publicity Secretary Joseph Kalimbwe says it is wrong to fly in an expensive airbus then later try to borrow money to fix an economy.

“It’s wrong to say by flying on passenger flights our leader is playing African hero stunts.

“We’ve an economy to fix, a country to educate & a Zambia to rebuild.

“We can’t turn up in private jets, sleep in $10 000 hotels, buy whiskey & later ask for loans. Its an assault on voters,” he says.

He also says it is not prudent to host massive welcome parties at the expense of the country’s economy.

“Leaving home to go host “massive welcome parties” in Scotland.

“We need to pray for our neighbours – it could be spiritual. They have been through a lot,” he said.

Kalimbwe adds that the meeting is not a rally where party T-shirts are given to strangers, but a platform to discuss serious issues.

“Our Zambian delegation is in Scotland with a clear mandate – to discuss global issues & being fully aware that Cop26 is an International summit where global leaders meet to discuss 21st century challenges.

“It’s not a rally where party T-shirts are offered to perfect strangers,” he adds.

