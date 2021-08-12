Hichilema and President Lungu

Zambian President Edgar Lungu is facing a third election showdown with arc rival opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema today.

This election seems to be too tight, with Lungu sweating on the basis of poor human rights record and an unyielding economy.

Zambia is dogged with mounting debt, corruption and this is expected to take centre stage, as citizens cast their votes.

Meanwhile, according to the country’s election management body results are expected in 72 hours.

Zwnews