DYNAMOS star Shadreck Nyahwa and his Caps United counterpart Carlos Mavhurume have been left out of the Warriors squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers as coach Zdravko Logarušic has decided against picking local-based stars for the upcoming assignments.

According to NewsDay, Loga had wanted to infuse some of the fringe players who did duty at the recent Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa, into the main Warriors squad, however, due to the inactivity of the local league due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Warriors squad will now be composed of foreign-based players only.

Logarušic, who is back in his native country to sort out some personal issues, is expected to name the squad next week.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to host Bafana Bafana at the National Sports Stadium between September 1 and 4 before travelling to Ethiopia four days later

National teams general manager Wellington Mupandare yesterday confirmed that the trio is among some of the new players who were set to be included in the provisional squad for the two qualifiers.

“These are some of the players who had impressed the coaches and stood a good chance had they not stopped playing. So the coaches left them out when coming up with the squad,” Mupandare said.

Invitation letters have been dispatched to players’ respective clubs.

