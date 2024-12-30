Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe has waded into a war of words between Zimbabweans on X formerly Twitter with regards to who was better between Ian Smith and the current administration led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

A number of Zimbabweans have of late been pitted in a X war of words over the matter.

Kalimbwe joined in saying: “Smith was Better!”

This angered many varakashis, thus ZANU PF foot-soldiers who posit that saying Smith was better is an insult to those who fought for the country’s liberation.

Former ZANU PF chief whip Togarepi pupurai was not happy with such comparison between Smith and Mnangagwa saying:

“We will propose tough legislation to deal with nostalgic Rhodies: black, white, or pink. The last vestiges of colonialism must be destroyed with the soonest.

“You can’t celebrate the holocaust in Germany or Israel, so it shall be, no celebration of colonialism in Zimbabwe.”

He added: “We are all Zimbabweans, let’s not waste time on Twitter blaming each other. If I have wronged or you think I could have done better in any way, say it without insulting our Independence. We freed our people from a heinous regime led by Ian Douglas Smith.

“Rhodesia was built on exploitation and exclusion. The economy was for a few whites while Zimbabwe is for the majority.”

United Kingdom based Zimbabwean lawyer Brighton Mutebuka says the country’s state of affairs is not pleasing.

He writes: “ZANU PF long lost the moral authority to speak on behalf of genuine heroes of the liberation struggle.

“They can only purport to. It’s a betrayal of national aspirations on an industrial scale.

“They’re in denial about that state of affairs. Smith has been resurrected via public moral outrage from the scale of the disappointment.

“The people aren’t fooled by the desperately piss poor propaganda.

“They know that they have been forced to live in abject poverty & under repressive rule.

“Propaganda can’t compete against the lived reality. It’s why so many citizens have taken flight & chosen to forge new paths elsewhere.

“Afterall, what is “independence” if one is living a standard of living belonging to the Stone Age?”

Zwnews