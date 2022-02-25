The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on 23/02/22, where an unknown suspect broke into a shop along Jason Moyo Street, Bulawayo CBD and stole 21 laptops valued at US$28 000.

Apparently, the police is appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen property to contact any nearest police.

Meanwhile, in another development ZRP confirmed the arrest of Brighton Marange (30), Devine Mulaudzi (20) and Ronald Madovoyo (19) in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred on 23/02/22 in Zezani, Beitbridge.

The suspects who were armed with Knobkerries and a pistol allegedly attacked a family in a robbery attempt and shot two complainants before fleeing the scene after one of the victims charged towards them.

A CPVENA ZASTAVA pistol and a black hunter’s torch were recovered from the suspects’ Honda Fit vehicle.

One of the suspects is being linked to a robbery case in which a South African bound MBT bus was robbed at the 60km peg along Masvingo- Beitbridge Rd recently.

