SA Speaker of Parliament tries to stop her imminent arrest after handing self over to police

PRETORIA- National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants a court to issue an order stopping her imminent arrest.

She’s accused of soliciting bribes worth millions during her tenure as Defence Minister.

That matter is heard in the High Court in Pretoria.

Mapisa-Nqakula surrendered herself over to the Pretoria Central Police on Friday morning but is yet to be formally arrested.

