SA Speaker of Parliament tries to stop her imminent arrest after handing self over to police

PRETORIA- National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants a court to issue an order stopping her imminent arrest.
She’s accused of soliciting bribes worth millions during her tenure as Defence Minister.
Embattled National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is urgently seeking to stop her arrest.
That matter is heard in the High Court in Pretoria.
Mapisa-Nqakula surrendered herself over to the Pretoria Central Police on Friday morning but is yet to be formally arrested.
eNCA News
