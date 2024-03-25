South Africa

SA Speaker of Parliament tries to stop her imminent arrest after handing self over to police

PRETORIA- National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants a court to issue an order stopping her imminent arrest.

She’s accused of soliciting bribes worth millions during her tenure as Defence Minister.

Embattled National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is urgently seeking to stop her arrest.

That matter is heard in the High Court in Pretoria.

Mapisa-Nqakula surrendered herself over to the Pretoria Central Police on Friday morning but is yet to be formally arrested.

eNCA News

25th March 2024

