The former Minister is being represented by Rungano Mahuni in the matter.

Fraud-accused former Public Service Minister Petronella Kagonye, who is being accused of swindling Shingiriro Housing Cooperative some money after promising them stands, could be breathing a huge sigh of relief after a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption official said there was insufficient evidence in the case.

However, Zacc officer Gilbert Manyore said he had encountered a challenge in investigating another count of fraud as an unnamed bookkeeper was outside the country.

He said the availability of the bookkeeper was critical in the investigations.

The officer also said the documents of the co-operative were not enough.

Kagonye, who was facing three counts of fraud had, one case withdrawn after witnesses claimed that they were coerced to lie against the former minister.

She also faces charges of converting government computers to own use.

Manyore, however, failed to state the number of computers received by Kagonye.

The defence filed a notice for discharge at the close of the State case.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro will deliver her ruling on March 18.

The ex-minister is also being accused of converting US$18 000 meant for residential stands for a housing co-operative to personal use, a charge she denies.

