The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has reportedly arrested Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Cottco officials Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix Director Chiedza Danha on fraud and money laundering charges involving USD$5million.

The accused persons are expected in court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, ZACC says the government has declared a zero Tolerance to Corruption stance which has has seen some senior government officials nabbed or incarcerated on graft related charges.

However, some have accused the anti graft body of not doing much to curb corruption.

In some instances ZACC has been accused of catching and releasing politically connected personalities.

