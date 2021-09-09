Youth groups have petitioned to block the re-introduction of National Youth Service training popularly known as Green Bombers.
These youths have over the years been reportedly used by Zanu PF to torture oppposition party members.
Meanwhile, the youths groups say misguided militarism and political propaganda should have no place in youth training.
They further called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to look into past dirty deeds by Green Bombers.
The youths groups were reacting to Minister of Youths Kirsty Coventry who recently announced the reintroduction of the National Youths Service training.
The government has insisted that the National Youths Service training is a good program saying it trains youths to be patriotic.
Zwnews