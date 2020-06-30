Teachers have come out guns blazing on former MDC politician Obert Gutu, describing him as failed, after he attacked them for calling for the postponement of the ZIMSEC June 2020 examinations which got underway this morning.

Gutu had tweeted Tuesday morning that the teachers who were threatening to boycott the invigilation of the public exams which end on July 22, were behaving like politicians.

“Been reading somewhere about certain teachers’ ‘unions’ lobbying for the boycotting of June 2020 Zimsec exams. What’s their agenda, really? So you don’t want 60 000 students to write their June exams? Are you genuine teachers or you’re politicians masquerading as teachers?” Gutu wrote.

Reacting to Gutu’s comments, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said Gutu must rather concentrate on his ‘bootlicking role’ than commenting on matters he was not abreast with.

Not all of us are failed politicians like you, gd thing u quit. Our demand 4 safety of learners & trs coupled with a fair remuneration for the trs are just. Trade Unions are political but non partisan, we monitor how resources are distributed. Focus on ur new btlicking role. https://t.co/BfXpG5t9Zp — ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) June 30, 2020

There have been reports that Gutu, who has been attacking the opposition using his Twitter handle, has been eyeing an appointment in the ruling Zanu PF.

Zwnews