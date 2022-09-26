The number of people using contact lenses has increased drastically in the last few years. Many people switch to contact lenses for reasons related to comfort, whereas some use contact lenses mainly to keep up with the fashion trends and not feel left out.

For a myriad of purposes, people wear contact lenses. In some circumstances, contact lenses may also provide stronger vision than eyewear; some users like the broader field of vision that contacts provide since side vision is not hampered by glass lenses; contact lenses are undisturbed by rain and do not fog up when exposed to temperature fluctuations, sweat, or both, contact lenses are generally more convenient than glasses for players and others engaged in strenuous physical activity, particularly for water sports and contact sports.

You can find a wide variety of contact lenses according to your liking and requirements, like Soft Contact Lenses, Rigid Permeable Contact Lenses, Extended Wear Contact Lenses, Disposable Contact Lenses, etc.

You can also find and buy prescription-colored contacts, which are also very much in fashion now. You can get any color that you prefer since the sky’s the limit here. However, the question is, if you are buying contact lenses for the first time, what are the things that you must keep in mind to buy the best prescription contact lenses?

You should know that there is a big difference between buying traditional eyewear and contact lenses since there are some things that one needs to do and keep in mind before one buys a contact lens.

Know In Detail About Contact Lenses

It is never right to buy something without proper knowledge and information. Hence, we are here to tell you some of the most basic things that you need to know when you plan to buy the best prescription contact lenses. The first question is, what are the different types of contact lenses? Let’s find out!

Soft Contact Lenses

Soft, flexible materials are used to make soft contact lenses. The FDA defines the majority of soft lenses as “single-use- use plastic,” which requires users to conform to renewal schedules. Doing this diminishes the likelihood of developing eye infections or “contact lens overwear disease” is diminished. The frequency of lens maintenance varies depending upon the type of contact lens and might be daily, weekly, biweekly, or monthly.

Disposable Lenses

Contact lenses for everyday usage are only applied for one day. Most people put on their disposable contact contacts when they get up and dispose of them before bed. Never end up leaving them on overnight. Daily contact lenses are a brilliant option if you only use contacts periodically. Disposable Lenses have many benefits like they are safe and easier to use, safer for your eyes, protecting you from allergies, and pretty cheap.

Monthly Disposable Contact Lenses

Weekly, biweekly, or yearly adjustments are manufactured for throwaway lenses. Wearers of disposable contacts must also rinse their lenses in contact solution each night. Additionally, these lenses should never be worn overnight, just like daily disposable contacts. Daily-use contact lenses can treat consistent visual issues, including astigmatism and presbyopia. However, you might only be able to purchase weekly or monthly disposable contacts if your prescription falls outside the range for daily disposable contacts.

Extended Wear Lenses

Unlike the other lenses, soft contacts classified as extended wear are worn all night. Most extended wear lenses may be left in place for up to six nights before needing to be changed. Some, if left alone, can persist for up to 30 days. Following each routine removal, eye experts advise giving your eyes a decent night’s sleep without contact lenses.

There are many different types of contact lenses, and these are just a few. You can easily buy prescription-colored contacts in the market both online and offline nowadays. Hence, you can choose both comfort and fashion without having to compromise.

Guide To Buying Contact Lenses

Here is the basic guide that you must follow when you are about to buy the best prescription contact lenses.

Get Your Eyes Tested

This is always the first and foremost point. Before anything else, this needs to be done. The most crucial step is this one. Never buy contact lenses without having your eyes examined by a medical professional beforehand. Why? Since lenses are considered medical equipment, you should get your eyes examined by a doctor who can then give you a legitimate prescription that you may provide when purchasing lenses. Online eye tests aren’t the answer since they frequently give you inconsistent data that might damage your eyes.

Follow The Prescription Exactly

It’s crucial that you bring your contact lens prescription with you throughout the appointment. Contact lenses require a prescription since they sit directly over your eyes and are not like spectacles. Therefore you must be very meticulous with every trivial detail. Your name, the date of the exam, the expiration date, the power and diameter of the lens, the base curve, and the brand name should all be on the prescription you get. Make sure the prescription has these instructions. Make sure you have the web prescription if you are going to buy your lenses online.

Examine Different Stores and Shops

Stop visiting just one shop or business and settle for what they offer. Evaluate the numbers and functionality at a few different locations before selecting the one you like. The same contact lenses could be provided at different prices at various locations, or they might be offered with concessions and coupons at one location. Why overpay when you may save some money by just doing some research? This does not imply that you switch to a different business or brand that is not included in your prescription. Maintain that, but look at the cost and quality.

Make Your Purchase

Once all the stages have been completed, you may order the contacts that stood out to you the most. The online retailer should check the prescription from a doctor if you’re acquiring it online since it is required. You must provide them with information such as your name, address, prescription information, the total quantity of contact lenses, and your payment method. Before and until this information is transferred, the transaction cannot and will not be accomplished.

Wrapping Up

So, these are some of the basic things that you should know before you purchase the best prescription contact lenses. If you are searching for a reliable brand that can serve you some exotic eyewear, then it’s time to turn to Lenskart. Their best-in-class contact lens collections help you look stylish all the time.

Visit their website and get in touch with their expert teams today!