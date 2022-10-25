Image: Instagram

Renowned music producer, DJ Tira has written a short, but sweety message to his wife, Gugu Khathi as she celebrates birthday today.

Taking to social media, Tira posted beautiful pictures of himself with his wife and also a video clip of how she was surprised.

Tira wrote: “Happy Birthday Love of my life. My ride or die. Thank you for making me the happiest man on earth.

“Thank you for loving me with unconditional love. Thank you for giving me the best family I have always dreamed of.

“You make life worth living. You are such an amazing person. May you enjoy today and many more days like this to come.

“May God keep you and our family safe. I love you @gugu.khathi”

Fakaza News