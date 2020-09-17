Leading claimant to the Ndebele throne Bulelani Lobengula KaMzilikazi has hit back at President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his statements that he will never allow the revival of the Ndebele Kingdom.

Bulelani’s spokesperson Bornman Khumalo told media that Mnangagwa has no power to stop the revival of the Kingdom because Bulelani was appointed King and his role is to lead the promotion of the Ndebele culture.

Addressing a Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru over the weekend, Mnangagwa said, “Zimbabwe is a republic, there are people who wanted to revive the Ndelebe Kingdom in Matabeleland, and we said no, we cannot have a kingdom in a republic.

“Zimbabwe is a republic, there can only be chiefs not kings, senior and junior, different levels but there are chiefs.

“I got a letter on Wednesday from the grandson of King Lobengula saying thank you President for recognising Matshobana Khumalo, my great, great uncle. That’s what is done.

“He did not write a letter saying he wants to be king. No, he wrote a letter appreciating how we have recognised a general of my grandfather Lobengula or Mzilikazi, that’s what is done,” said Mnangagwa, maintaining that there won’t be revival of the Ndebele Kingdom.

But, Bulelani Lobengula KaMzilikazi says Mnangagwa is out of order, as he can’t stop the revival of the Kingdom. -Byo24