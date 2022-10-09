Former ZANU PF legislator for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has lambasted Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) workers who demanded audience with President Emmerson Mnangagwa over their unpaid dues.

Zivhu says when other workers especially health workers complain of poor wages, ZBC workers call them agents of regime change.

“Ndanzwa kuti ZBC workers, vakumbira kuona mukuru we Nyika about their salaries, but paya pavano pedza mwedzi wese vachitukirira vanenge vati

mari ishoma, vachiti they are agents of imperialism, especially health workers, saka ivo ma agents ani , zvavainda a step ahead kudayi,” he says.

ZBC workers are reportedly struggling to make ends as they have not been paid for some time.

Recently, the national broadcaster workers demanded audience with President Mnangagwa over the matter.

Zwnews