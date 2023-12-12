Late former President Robert Mugabe’s son Chatunga has chided the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for being too weak.

Chatunga believes it is not normal for one to be outwitted several times using same skill.

“I feel like these CCC guys are too weak. How can you get dribbled more times with a same skill. Plan hapana hapo,” he says.

Chatunga also blasted the country’s main opposition for taking issues to captured courts.

“Ko why team re CCC ringoramba richibaya ku Court I thought vakadzidza gore riya rema V11,” he says.

Zwnews