YADAH FC Secures Khama Billiat’s Signing, NO Dynamos Deal

YADAH FC is poised to introduce former Zimbabwean international, Khama Billiat, with an unveiling event scheduled for tomorrow following successful negotiations that saw off competition from Manica Diamonds for his coveted signature.

Contrary to speculation circulating on social media, Billiat will not be loaned to Dynamos, as YADAH FC aims to maximize the benefits of the deal.

“It does not make sense to invest heavily in a player like Khama Billiat, only to loan him out to Dynamos or any other local team without recouping our investment. He will be playing for YADAH FC, and that’s why we’re unveiling him tonight,” explained a YADAH FC official.

Billiat’s decision to return home after a spell in South Africa with Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs comes after months of inactivity since his departure from Kaizer Chiefs in June last year.

While Dynamos initially appeared to be Billiat’s destination, negotiations hit a snag over the sign-on fee structure. However, Manica Diamonds emerged as contenders, but YADAH FC clinched the deal with a superior offer, backed by the influence of their partner, businessman and Mabvuku-Tafara Member of Parliament, Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya.

Despite the significant investment made to secure Billiat’s services, YADAH FC intends to prioritize his well-being over immediate on-field performance, providing him with a low-pressure environment to regain match fitness and form.

“Apart from the financial aspect, the advantage for Khama at YADAH is that he won’t face undue pressure to play matches. Last year, YADAH signed three Brazilians, and only one saw playing time. There was never any pressure for them to play. It’s the same with Khama,” emphasized the YADAH FC official.