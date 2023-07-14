Zimbabwe has now learned the teams they will face in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, marking their return to international football after FIFA lifted the country’s ban on Monday.

The Warriors, as the national team is known, will participate in the qualifying campaign following a suspension imposed by FIFA in February of the previous year. The ban was a consequence of third party interference, prompted by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspending the ZIFA executive, led by Felton Kamambo. The executive faced various allegations, primarily related to the mismanagement of public funds.

Zimbabwe has been placed in Group C, alongside neighboring nations South Africa, Lesotho, Rwanda, Benin, and Nigeria.

In this qualifying stage, nine group winners will secure their spots in the World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Additionally, the top four group runners-up will enter the playoffs, and the winners of these playoffs will qualify for the inter-confederation tournament.

