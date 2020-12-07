The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development is today commemorating 16 Days Of Activism against Gender Based Violence at a local hotel in the capital.

Guest of honor is Minister Sithembiso Nyoni.

The 16 Days of Activism commemorations are this year being held under the theme, Orange the world, Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect.

Meanwhile, studies shows Zimbabwe’s lockdown triggered sharp rise in violence against women.

A new report which has been launched in Zimbabwe is showing a sharp increase in domestic violence during the country’s two-month Covid-19 lockdown between April and May.

The report, entitled Violence Against Women and Girls During the Covid-19 Crisis in Zimbabwe, gathered data from five NGOs working with survivors of gender-based violence, including the Musasa Project, the Adult Rape Clinic and the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association.

Data was gathered in March, April and May.

This coincided with the month before and the two months of the lockdown imposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government on March 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

