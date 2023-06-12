The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Masvingo have confirmed the arrest of Dignity Mbengo (30) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 11/06/23 at Matangwaza, in Chivi.

The suspect hit the victim, Tsitsi Dzimati with a stick indiscriminately all over the body before stabbing her with an unknown sharp object on the chest after accusing the victim of having an affair with her husband.

The victim died on admission at a local clinic in Nyahombe.

In other news, on 09/06/23, detectives from CID Kadoma acted on received information and arrested Shanangurai Chigadza (40) and Sharai Tavagadza (28) at a certain house in Mupamombe, Ingezi, in connection with unlawful possession of 5.5 kilograms of dagga with a street value of ZW$ 12 000.00.

In yet another related case, on 10/06/23, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare arrested Nomatter Tonde (29) along Fourth Street , Mbare for possession of 50 X 100 millilitres of Broncleer Cough Syrup with a street value of ZW$ 1 050 000.00.

Meanwhile, Shylock Jazi was arrested in Harare on 10/06/23 in connection with unlawful possession of 1.2 grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZWL$ 210 000.00, while Prudence Chinhoi (29) was arrested at Makomva Shopping Centre, Glenview for unlawful possession of 50X 100 millilitres of Adco-Salterpyn Cough Syrup and 1 kilogramme of dagga with a street value of ZWL$ 1 500 000.00.

Zwnews