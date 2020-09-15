Is the world now coming to its end as foretold by the scriptures?

This was the question most people were left with after it emerged that a 41-year old Kwekwe woman lost her 2-month old baby she was selling to another woman who had expressed interest to purchase the baby.

It is reported that the woman who stole Laina Chitsa’s baby by speeding off with her car before she paid for the juvenile also wanted to save her marriage by claiming to her husband that she had given birth.

The state media reported that Chitsa (41) of House number 186/2 Mbizo was left grabbing blanks after a prospective buyer snatched her baby and drove off.

Chitsa together with her go between, Leah Tadya (42), were arraigned before a Kwekwe Magistrate, Mrs Florence Nago facing charges of contravening Section 3 (1) (b) (ii) of the trafficking persons Act Chapter 9:25.

The duo was remanded in custody to 22 September for provision of trial date.

Prosecuting, Ethel Bhumure told the court that at a date unknown to the state, but sometime in July this year, Chitsa and Tadya connived to sell Chitsa’s baby for an undisclosed amount.

Bhumure also added that Tadya, who is a close friend to Chitsa, was approached by one Tendai Gwangwanya, who made an offer to buy the baby.

Gwangwanya, who is still at large, had reportedly lied to her husband who is based in Hurungwe that she had given birth to a baby boy and she intended to travel from Kwekwe to show him “their” baby.

She approached Tadya who told her about Chitsa having a baby boy.

Chitsa agreed to the deal and brought the baby to the city centre for the deal.

Tadya took the baby to Gwangwanya for “viewing” and further negotiations.

The deal, however, went sour when Tadya returned to Chitsa empty handed claiming that the intended buyer had sped off without paying the agreed figure.

This angered Chitsa who reported the matter at Kwekwe Central Police Station leading to her arrest and that of Tadya.

Police are still looking for Gwangwanya and the baby boy.

state media

additional reporting: Zwnews