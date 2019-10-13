Woman runover by car while exchanging blows with unknown man in highway

A ZRP Report: Police in Gweru are investigating a case of a fatal road traffic accident where a woman (26) was hit by a car at the 264 kilo metre peg along Harare-Bulawayo road whilst fighting with an unknown man on the middle of the road on 11 October 2019 at 0400 hours.

The man is alleged to have quickly driven away in a Ford Ranger, AEX 6370, after the accident. Police are investigating this case to find out the motive behind the parties who were fighting on the centre of the road and circumstances leading to the accident.

Meanwhile, a minor (7) died after being hit by a car along Hwedza road, Chitungwiza on 11/10/19 at 1310 hours. The minor was walking together with two other minors and attempting to cross the road.

We encourage parents to look after their children when crossing the road or use designated pedestrian crossing points. On the other hand, motorists should not speed in build up areas and always consider the safety of others whilst driving.

zrp