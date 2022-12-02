Image: NewZimbabwe.com

A 29-year -old Mufakose woman, Alisa Sakile Marova is said to have been pregnant for the past seven years in a suspected case of witchcraft after she allegedly snatched another woman’s husband, NewZimbabwe.com reports.

Alisa fell pregnant when she was 22, but, surprisingly, she went into labour but the baby did not come out.

Doctors told her there was no longer a baby in her tummy despite having confirmed that she was indeed pregnant before.

Destiny Media, a Newzimbabwe.com TV channel, caught up with her early this week and she narrated her ordeal.

“There is a man who I used to see who had not told me he was married. His wife came home to the place I used to stay but did not find me home as I had moved. The pregnancy however was not.

“I later received a private call and it was a woman’s voice. She threatened me. We searched for the lady after that. I had a friend who is a prophet and he gave me leads and a name, but we were told that she had died.

“We assume she is the one who bewitched me, but her family denies those accusation.”

She added;

“After I failed to conceive, my stomach started swelling and doctors ran numerous scans but they said there was nothing inside.

“I went to local and South African hospitals but doctors could not establish the problem. Now my doctor says it’s a cyst, but when it is drained my stomach swells back soon afterwards.”