A WOMAN was conned US$900 by an employee of a local property company, Lino Link Properties.

Loveness Munemo received payment for a flat which was already occupied.

Loveness claimed that she was ill when the client asked for a lease agreement and keys to the flat.

She received US$900 from Tamari Zhanje for a flat at Farai Court along Baines Avenue.

Tamari told H-Metro that she was shown videos of the flat and went to view it in the company of another agent, only identified as Faith.

“We paid deposit and rent for the flat and when we asked for a lease agreement and keys, she could not be found,” said Tamari.

Reports indicate that Loveness is facing numerous similar claims.

Lino Link Properties director, Tawanda Loverage Munemo, said it was a mistake and said Loveness had telephoned the client to arrange a refund.

“I am aware of the case. It’s only that Loveness fell sick and that’s why she failed to refund the client,” said Tawanda.

“She phoned the client for a refund and I am sure that she will be refunded tomorrow (today).

“Loveness is my daughter and works for my company,” he said.

Harare provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova, encouraged people to make checks with the Deeds Office and local police stations when dealing with property agencies.

He warned of fraudulent schemes using unregistered mobile phone lines and lost national identity documents.

“Police received a report against Loveness and she has other cases as well,” said Asst Insp Dzvova.

“Most of these houses being advertised as being sold are mostly abandoned houses.

“The local police station will help and assist in telling and revealing known abandoned houses.

