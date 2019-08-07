Woman kills herself, son, over ‘Zimbabwe economic situation’

A 31-year-old woman from Mutare is reported to have killed her 12-year-old son and herself citing ‘economic hardships’.

Sources say Sheilla Mamera killed her son, Fidelis Mamera, and committed suicide by lacing their food with poison on Thursday last week.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the sad incident saying that the two bodies had been discovered by Sheilla’s other child who reported the matter to the police.

Inspector Kakohwa told NewsDay there was a pot of rice and rat poison at the scene. He added,

There was also a suicide note which said she had killed herself due to economic hardships, but she did not say which economic hardships.

