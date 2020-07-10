A 14 months old child from Zimuto under Chief Zimuto has died after being forced to drink rogor poison by her mother following a dispute with her husband last night.

The woman also took the same poison and died on arrival at Masvingo Provincial Hospital earlier today.

Masvingo Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa confirmed the incident and said investigations are under way.

Circumstances leading to the dispute are still unknown.

Reliable sources told The Mirror that the bodies are at Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary.

The woman drank poison around 8am this morning and died upon admission at the hospital.

More to follow.

MasvingoMirror