Ottilia Chikandira (35), an Epworth resident, has been charged with money laundering after allegedly stealing US$52,000 from her boyfriend in South Africa. Upon returning to Zimbabwe, she purportedly used the ill-gotten funds to acquire two cars and a house. Chikandira appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was granted bail of US$400, with her next court appearance scheduled for January 30 next year.

The prosecution, led by Anesu Chirenje, revealed that detectives from CID Homicide became suspicious when they observed Chikandira spending substantial amounts of money last Sunday. Investigations unveiled that she had purchased a Toyota Hiace Quantum for US$15,300, a Honda Fit Hybrid for US$8,600, and a house in Unit L, Seke, for US$26,000.