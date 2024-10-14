Image-Crime Watch Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a 30 year old woman for allegedly assaulting her baby girl (10 months) with a stick at Temberere Village, Zimunya, Mutare on 11th October 2024.

The incident came to light after a disturbing video went viral on social media, showing the woman brutally attacking the child while ordering her to be quiet and forcing her to crawl.

Apparently, cases of assault involving children has been a cause for concern in the country.

Few days ago, another man was arrested after a video of him assaulting his children went viral on social media.

Reports suggest that the man could beat his children with any object he could lay hands on.

Zwnews