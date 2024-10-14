Top Zimbabwean boxer Themba Gorimbo has auctioned his boxing kit to raise funds for young Nigerian boxer.

Posting on his X handle, Gorimbo indicated that he would be retiring from international boxing.

“Auctioning my last fight victory kit to raise funds to support a brother a 22 year old @borntowin_mma who is a very good fighter and needs to go to train overseas from his home country Nigeria to go train overseas so he can turn professional and hopefully become a @ufc fighter and champion in the future.

“This was my plan for this fight and I believe in good talent when I see one and Godwin is a good fighter and can go very far provided he gets the right amount of training and training partners.

“He is currently back in Nigeria and training hard with what he has but i see a big future in him and would love for him to go train in Bali and turn professional while there.

“However it comes with a cost and would love to invite anyone who wishes to bid on my last fight kit a reasonable amount to help this young guy go after his dreams.

“Money to be paid directly to him or the facility he will be training at in Bali.

“Plan is to send him over for at least 6 months and he can maybe have up to 3 pro fights while there. Set him up for good future.

“You can direct message me or him first this bid.

Each one pick one.

Bless you.”

Zwnews