Zim dancehall artist Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D has been nominated for the Best African Dancehall Entertainer category at Jamaica’s 42 (International Reggae and World Music Awards) 42nd IRAWMA last night.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025 in Coral Springs.

Founded by Dr. Ephraim Martin, IRAWMA is a prestigious annual event celebrating the best in reggae and world music.

Since its inception, IRAWMA has become a beacon of cultural pride, showcasing the rich musical heritage of Jamaica, Africa, and the global community.

IRAWMA aims to honor and promote musical excellence, cultural diversity, and artistic innovation.

The award show is dedicated to recognizing outstanding achievements in music, video, and various arts and talents from across the world.

Celebrating its 42nd anniversary in 2025, IRAWMA has consistently highlighted the contributions of artists, producers, and industry professionals who have made significant impacts on the music scene.

The event not only celebrates musical talent but also fosters unity and appreciation for diverse cultural expressions.

Zwnews