WIMBO: ED dragged in, Mugabe prophet buried without family permission

The death of Mugabe’s prophet Aaron Mhukuta who was also commonly known as prophet Mudzidzi Wimbo has left the family and church members in shambles.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has allegedly been forced by circumstances to send senior members of the ruling Zanu PF to the feuding parties in a desperate endeavor to try and mediate the dispute.

Wimbo’s eldest son, Exnevia Gomo, argues that since 2015 when their father was taken away from the family to stay at his shrine permanently, they had not had any interaction with Wimbo and had been looking up to the government to resolve the matter.

“We have exhausted all the means to find a solution and we are still waiting to see our father’s body, as they refused to allow us to see it … and they went on to bury him while most of us were not there.”

‘We have now written to the president and we are yet to get his response. Hopefully, we will get that response soon,” the grieving Gomo said.

Wimbo reportedly predicted the rise of Robert Mugabe years before he was known in political circles.

Since 2014, Wimbo’s life has been a roller coaster as different Zanu PF factions and sections of the armed forces reportedly pestered him to anoint a Mugabe successor.

Sources say he was President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s personal spiritual advisor. Wimbo was once abducted for several months after assisting Mnangagwa and the military to deal with the Grace Mugabe led G40 faction..