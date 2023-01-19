I paid a lot of money for her school fees at Belvedere Teachers College. After she finished school, I sold my car to pay lobola, but after one month she then left with all the property.

A HARARE man yesterday lost his bid to claim spousal maintenance from his ex-wife.

Tendai Muchirangwe was claiming US$120 from his ex-wife, Wendy Musendo, saying he had paid for her education before they divorced.

However, magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini dismissed Tendai’s application for lack of merit, and questioned why he had applied for spousal maintenance from a woman.

“Why are you claiming money from your ex-wife?”

Tendai responded:

“I paid a lot of money for her school fees at Belvedere Teachers College. After she finished school, I sold my car to pay lobola, but after one month she then left with all the property. “I contacted her for a DNA for our child, but she refused to come with the child. “I don’t know how best the court can assist me with paternity tests for the child. I am bitter with my ex-wife.”

— HMetro