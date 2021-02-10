Police in West Nicholson are investigating a matter which happened on 16/01/21, in which a woman (71) had a misunderstanding with her husband (75) over the time to take a rest from their fields work.
The wife then hit her husband on the back with the hoe.
The husband sustained a deep cut. In retaliation, the husband picked the hoe and hit his wife on the back of the head and she also sustained a deep cut.
The husband and wife were taken to Mpilo hospital by a relative where the husband was treated and discharged. The wife died on 1 February 2021.
Meanwhile, police in Ruwa has arrested a man (25) for raping a juvenile (15) on 9/02/21 at about 1700 hrs.
The suspect invited the victim for private lessons and raped her.
Apparently, the ZRP is warning parents against trusting strangers in executing private lessons with children.
In a related matter, members of the public are warned against boarding private transport or Mushikashika vehicles.
The warning follows a case of rape which occurred in Chitungwiza in December 2020, where a juvenile (14) was offered by a lift by a man who later raped her.
It is further noted that the victim did not divulge the offence to anyone until February 2021 after discovering that she was pregnant.
-Zwnews