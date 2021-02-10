Police in West Nicholson are investigating a matter which happened on 16/01/21, in which a woman (71) had a misunderstanding with her husband (75) over the time to take a rest from their fields work.

The wife then hit her husband on the back with the hoe.

The husband sustained a deep cut. In retaliation, the husband picked the hoe and hit his wife on the back of the head and she also sustained a deep cut.

The husband and wife were taken to Mpilo hospital by a relative where the husband was treated and discharged. The wife died on 1 February 2021.

Meanwhile, police in Ruwa has arrested a man (25) for raping a juvenile (15) on 9/02/21 at about 1700 hrs.

The suspect invited the victim for private lessons and raped her.

Apparently, the ZRP is warning parents against trusting strangers in executing private lessons with children.

In a related matter, members of the public are warned against boarding private transport or Mushikashika vehicles.

The warning follows a case of rape which occurred in Chitungwiza in December 2020, where a juvenile (14) was offered by a lift by a man who later raped her.

It is further noted that the victim did not divulge the offence to anyone until February 2021 after discovering that she was pregnant.

-Zwnews