Zimbabwean Businessman Wicknell Chivayo Gifts Sister with Luxurious Car and Promises USD 500,000 House for Graduation

Wicknell Chivayo, a controversial figure in Zimbabwean business circles, has made headlines again by lavishing his sister with a luxurious car to celebrate her graduation in the United States. Glendour Moyo, completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Florida, received the extravagant gift from her brother, who expressed pride in her accomplishment.

Glendour, a former student of Heritage School, achieved a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management at the age of 27. Wicknell Chivayo, visibly elated by his sister’s academic success, announced his intention to purchase her a brand-new car as she marked this milestone. Additionally, he pledged to provide her with a USD 500,000 house upon the completion of a master’s degree, demonstrating his commitment to supporting her educational journey.